BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans upbeat after raising £2m with 24-hour drumathon

Owain Wyn Evans

BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans has completed his 24-hour drumathon for Children In Need, raising more than £2 million for the charity.

The Welsh broadcaster began his gruelling challenge on the BBC Breakfast show on Friday at 8.35am, drumming through the day and night until completing the fundraiser early on Saturday.

He finished his marathon drumming session to Britney Spears’s hit track Baby One More Time, chosen as the pop star celebrates her conservatorship being officially terminated on Friday after 13 years.

After completing the challenge, Evans said: “I’m feeling overwhelmed, people have been so generous.

“I can’t believe it’s over, surprisingly my hands have held up okay but we’ve had some problems with my arms because they’ve been moving for 24 hours,

“Thank-you so much to everyone who has donated, BBC Children In Need helps causes which are really close to my heart.”

The fundraiser, which featured special appearances from the Royal Marine drumming band and members of the BBC Philharmonic, has raised £2,007,250 so far.

A highlight of the event on Friday evening saw the weatherman joined by 50 fellow drummers to perform a rendition of the BBC theme tune.

The BBC News theme like you've never heard it before! ? Performed by #BBCBreakfast's @OwainWynEvans and 50 fellow drummers for his MAMMOTH 24-hour #Drumathon. ? Send us your pics & videos of you joining in Owain's Big Bang ? Show your support at https://t.co/gh0W5jM8bz pic.twitter.com/RwyeFdfYi0 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 12, 2021

Evans first shot to fame during lockdown after a video of him drumming along to the broadcaster’s classic theme song went viral.

Many famous drummers made an appearance during the 24-hour stint, including McFly’s Harry Judd, Pulp’s Nick Banks, Cherisse Osei from Simple Minds, Steve White from Style Council, Frank Benbini of Fun Lovin’ Criminals and percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie.

Comedian Al Murray, actor John Thomson and amateur drummers and enthusiasts aged from eight to 83 also took part.

Evans was also joined virtually by a host of celebrity guests throughout the event, including Blondie’s Clem Burke, Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain, Formula One’s Eddie Jordan, TV presenter Charley Boorman and Joe Black from Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

The weatherman, who presented and drummed throughout the whole event, briefly paused for breaks and for some medical attention to tend to injuries that had developed from the persistent drumming.

“I can’t believe that we’ve done it” An emotional @OwainWynEvans’ tells #BBCBreakfast it’s been really hard but ‘the generosity of people is incredible’ as he completes his #Drumathon for @BBCCiN. Show your support at https://t.co/gh0W5jM8bz pic.twitter.com/ll2lylUNL2 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 13, 2021

Ahead of the challenge, the weatherman, who presents for BBC’s North West Tonight, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Breakfast, explained how drumming was a release for him as a young gay man growing up in Ammanford, Wales.

He went back home to talk with his parents about his childhood, and to visit the town’s BBC Children In Need-funded youth theatre group and LGBTQIA safe space, Mess Up The Mess.