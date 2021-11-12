Record 1,185 people reach UK in one day after risking death crossing Channel

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

A record 1,185 people reached the UK on Thursday after risking death aboard small boats in the English Channel, a new record for a single day.

Lifeboat crews, Border Force and French authorities spent hours intercepting boats in the Dover Strait throughout the day.

However despite their efforts three people are feared lost at sea after two kayaks were found adrift off the coast of Calais.

Thursday’s total, confirmed by the Home Office on Friday, is the highest for daily arrivals during the current crisis, surpassing the previous high of 853 set earlier this month.

Border Force vessel Seeker leaves the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than 23,500 people have now reached the UK after crossing the English Channel aboard small boats this year, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

The Channel is the busiest shipping lane in the world and has claimed lives in the past, including two people in recent weeks.

In 2019, Home Secretary Priti Patel promised to make migrant crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” by spring 2020, and then pledged in August last year to “make this route unviable”.