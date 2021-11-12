Man pleads guilty to stalking former Hollyoaks actress

Stephanie Davis

A man who bombarded former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis with social media messages, letters and gifts has pleaded guilty to stalking.

Alex Boston, 43, admitted the charge at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The spokesman said: “Between April 2020 and July 2021, Boston stalked Ms Davis by bombarding her with messages via social media, delivering letters and gifts, and loitering outside her home address.”

Boston, of Moreton in Wirral, Merseyside, was identified through his Instagram account and fingerprint evidence on the letters, the CPS said.

Stephanie Davis arrives at the start of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

When his address was searched more letters intended for Davis were found.

The CPS said the 28-year-old actress, who appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, suffered panic attacks and had to move out of her home as a result of the “frightening and distressing campaign of obsessive and unwanted contact”.

Boston will be sentenced on December 22.

Ronan Molloy, district crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “Stalking and harassment can take many forms, but the common denominator in all such cases is an unhealthy fixation on an individual by the perpetrator.

“Stalking is a serious offence, one which has a significant impact on the victim.

“The CPS is committed to the prosecution of these offences, working closely with our partners to ensure that victims are supported and protected wherever possible.

“Stalking is not a form of flattery and is not something women in public life should simply have to expect. It is a harmful practice and it will be taken very seriously.”

Davis is best known for playing Sinead O’Connor on Hollyoaks and came to fame on BBC talent series Over The Rainbow.