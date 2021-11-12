Kate stars in film alongside 10-year-old Cub Scout to mark remembrance

Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge has starred in a film alongside a 10-year-old Cub Scout to mark the Royal British Legion centenary.

In the film, Kate awarded Emily Edge a new Scouts’ Centenary Remembrance Badge for creating a poppy display for her local church.

The initiative, spearheaded by the duchess, was created to commemorate 100 years of the Royal British Legion and bestowed to those who take a meaningful part in remembrance.

In the film, Kate, who is joint president of The Scout Association, was in conversation with Italy star veteran Colonel David Blum OBE and 10-year old Cub Scout Emily.

The duchess is joint president of The Scout Association (Kensington Palace/PA)

Emily told the duchess what she had learned about the roles that the Scouts played as part of the wartime effort, including helping with the evacuation of young children from cities and taking part in fire watches and harvests.

During their chat, which took place at the Royal Hospital Chelsea earlier this month, Kate spoke about the vital role that remembrance has played within our society over the past 100 years.

In the film released on Friday, the star veteran reflected on the importance of remembrance to him, having served in Italy during the Second World War.

They also discussed the long-term impact of Colonel Blum’s own time in the Scouts and the vital life skills and experiences that being a Scout can provide to young people, including building confidence, team-building skills and resilience.