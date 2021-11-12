Covid-19 infection levels continue to fall across UK

Covid-19 infection rates

Covid-19 infection levels continue to fall across the UK, according to new data.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that about one in 60 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to November 6, down from one in 50 the previous week.

One in 60 is the equivalent of about 925,400 people and is slightly below the proportion who were estimated to have coronavirus at the peak of the second wave in early January, suggesting infection levels are still high.

In Wales, about one in 45 people is estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to November 6, down from one in 40 the previous week.

Our #COVID19 insights interactive tool shows the latest trends in infections, deaths and hospitalisations. Data on COVID-19 from the ONS, Joint Biosecurity Centre and @UKHSA highlights the state of the pandemic across the UK https://t.co/VJCJ2z6Q15 pic.twitter.com/33FSiuMRXX — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 12, 2021

In Northern Ireland, the figure is about one in 75 people, down from one in 65 the previous week.

In Scotland it is one in 85, down from one in 80 the previous week.

The ONS said rates in England have decreased in the latest week for all age groups, except for those from school year 12 to age 24 and for people aged 35 to 49, where the trend is uncertain.