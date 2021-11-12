Competition watchdog probes P&O and DFDS over charter agreement

We’re investigating whether an agreement between ferry operators P&O and DFDS could affect competition within the UK.

This is just the beginning of our work, which will allow us to establish whether or not the law has been broken.

— Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) November 12, 2021