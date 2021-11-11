New Norton Motorcycles HQ opens

Norton Motorcycles' new HQ

Norton Motorcycles has opened its new global headquarters in the UK, creating 100 jobs, with a production line capable of delivering around 8,000 motorcycles a year.

The site in Solihull, West Midlands, will also house Norton’s global design and research and development hub, customer showroom, service workshops and offices.

Norton said its new HQ is a display of significant commitment by its Indian owners TVS Motor Company.

Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director of TVS Motor Company, said: “The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles and is a proud moment for everyone.

“We are creating the foundations for a sustainable long-term future for the Norton marque.

“We are setting out to create a bold future for the company, our employees, our customers and our partners that lives up to the highest expectations, enabling Norton to once again become the real global force its legacy deserves.”

Robert Hentschel, chief executive of Norton Motorcycles, said: “The new Norton Motorcycles headquarters is a true embodiment of this iconic British marque.

“The facility is home to design, engineering, purchasing, sales, marketing, and support departments, as well as the highly skilled production team overseeing the build of our new generation of motorcycles.