Woman arrested after boy killed by dog

Tributes to Jack Lis

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after a boy was killed by a dog in Caerphilly.

Jack Lis, 10, was mauled to death at the home of a friend in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, on Monday.

An investigation was launched by Gwent Police who on Wednesday confirmed they had arrested a woman on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

She has been released conditional bail, the force said.

Two men voluntarily attended the police station in relation to the offence.

The 34-year-old from the Mountain Ash area and 19-year-old from the Caerphilly area were both later released.

Jack and his friend were alone when the attack happened.

Flowers left outside the house in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, near Caerphilly (PA)

Jack’s friend sought the help of a neighbour who lived several doors down on the same street, but the man was unable to stop the dog.

Paramedics arrived at the scene just before 4pm but they were unable to save him.

The dog was shot by firearms officers who also attended the scene.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said work was continuing to identify the breed of the dog, which people locally have claimed was a type of American pit bull.

He warned people commenting on social media to consider their language before posting while an active investigation is ongoing.

“As we’ve arrested an individual on suspicion of an offence linked to the attack, and spoken to two others voluntarily, we’re looking to identify where any criminal matters have occurred,” Mr Hobrough said.

“I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities.

“It is vital that people are considering the tone and language used in comment posted on social media about the identities of anyone involved in this matter as part of our enquiries.

“As this is a live investigation such comments may have impact on our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.”