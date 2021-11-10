Sir Elton John ‘raring’ to make new music after hip operation

Investitures at Windsor Castle

Sir Elton John says he has undergone hip surgery but is “raring to go” and been spurred on to make new music and raise Aids awareness, after receiving a prestigious national award.

The global star walked with the aid of an ornate stick after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the Prince of Wales during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.

He reflected on a glittering career that has seen him release a hit single in every decade since the 1970s, and notch up worldwide record sales of 300 million.

Sir Elton John with the Prince of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Elton said: “I’ve had an amazing life, music has been my life, and I got this for music and for work for charity.

“I may not look as if I’m 100% fit – but I’m not quite – but I’m still raring to go and I’ve got a lot more work to do as far as my life goes.