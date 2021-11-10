DVLA workers vote to strike but fail to meet ballot threshold

DVLA

Further strikes by workers at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) over Covid-related safety will not be held despite a big vote in favour of more industrial action.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) announced that four out of five members balloted backed more strikes, but the turnout was just under 40%, lower than the statutory threshold of 50%.

The union said its members were being denied the right to take industrial action because of “Tory anti-trade union laws”.

Workers at the DVLA site in Swansea have been involved in a long-running dispute over safety issues caused by the pandemic.

Industrial action started earlier this year.

The PCS has been calling for fewer staff to be based at the site as a safety precaution, but the DVLA says it has taken every measure it can to protect employees.

The union said it will seek urgent negotiations with DVLA senior management to discuss health and safety concerns around returning to the office.

PCS officials accused the Government of scuppering a deal to end the dispute in June.

A spokesman said: “It is frustrating for members who have voted for industrial action that they have been denied their democratic right to strike, due to some of the most repressive anti-trade union laws in western Europe.