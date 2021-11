Congresswoman AOC desperately seeking Irn-Bru

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is keen to get her hands on Scotland’s other national drink.

The Democrat arrived at the Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday as part of a US congressional delegation.

Posting on Instagram, she said she wants to try Irn-Bru while in Scotland.

In response to a question on whether she has sampled the bright orange fizzy drink, she wrote: “I am trying to get my hands on some!

“So far it’s been nonstop work with no real independent time so I am hoping for a window to find some.

The congresswoman is keen to try some Irn-Bru (AOC/Instagram/PA)

“The schedule has us leave early and get back late.

“Where do I find it?? Do y’all have bodegas here?”

Responding to another question, she repeated her wish to try Irn-Bru and said she also wants to “touch Harris tweed and see a castle”.

She said the delegation’s schedule is “jammed” but she hopes to have a “few hours in the next few days for us to actually see this beautiful place”.