Rashford to receive MBE from William for campaign to feed children

Marcus Rashford

England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will be awarded an MBE by the Duke of Cambridge for his campaign to support vulnerable children.

Rashford, 24, is being recognised for his campaign last summer to ensure no child in need went hungry, which resulted in the Government changing policy over its free school meals vouchers during lockdown.

The England forward has maintained his drive for social change by forming a child food poverty taskforce, which has linked up with some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets and food brands.

Dame Sheila Hancock (Aaron Chown/PA)

William is hosting his first investiture since the pandemic began and will make actress Dame Sheila Hancock a dame commander for services to drama and charity.

She has been part of British cultural life since the 1960s with roles on the stage, screen and television.

Dame Sheila, who was married to actor John Thaw before his death in 2002, started her career in the theatre, finding success in the West End and on Broadway.