Northern Ireland Civil Rights march – 50th anniversary

The family of Austin Currie, one of the founding members of the SDLP and a key figure at the beginning of Northern Ireland’s civil rights movement, have said they are heartbroken at his death.

Mr Currie died in his sleep at his home in Derrymullen, Co Kildare, on Tuesday. He had recently celebrated his 82nd birthday.

A family statement said: “The Currie family is heartbroken to announce the death of Austin Currie.

“Austin was married to Annita for 53 years. They were a formidable team whose love for each other and their family saw them through some of the worst times in Northern Ireland’s recent history.

“He is survived by his children Estelle, Caitriona, Dualta, Austin and Emer, their partners and 13 grandchildren.”

Austin Currie during the funeral of Pat Hume (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Currie was born in Co Tyrone, the eldest of 11 children.

His decision to squat at a council house in Caledon in June 1968 is widely seen as the beginning of the civil rights movement.

He was one of the founding members of the SDLP along with John Hume and Gerry Fitt.

In 1989, he won a seat in Dublin West for Fine Gael and pursued a career as TD and minister until he retired in 2002.

The family statement continued: “Our Daddy was wise, brave and loving and we thank him for the values that he lived by and instilled in us.

“He was our guiding star who put the principles of peace, social justice and equality first.

“From Edendork in county Tyrone to the bog of Allen, Daddy was most at home with his beloved Annita and his family, surrounded by newspapers and grandchildren.

“We will miss him deeply.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Austin Currie was a ‘titan’ of the civil rights movement (Mark Marlow/PA)

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Currie was a “titan” of the civil rights movement.

He added: “His housing protest in Caledon in 1968 was one of the key sparks for the civil rights campaign that followed and he spoke for a generation of young nationalists when he refused to allow his constituents to be treated as second class citizens anymore.

“His radical activism led him to join together with other young leaders and together they formed our party on the principles of a shared society where everyone got a fair shot at life, something so many of their contemporaries had been denied.

“Each time we lose a political giant like Austin we lose a piece of our history.