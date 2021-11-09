Acid threat MP Claudia Webbe’s appeal against conviction to be heard in 2022

Claudia Webbe court case

Disgraced MP Claudia Webbe has formally begun her bid to overturn her harassment conviction – and was warned her sentence could yet be increased.

The 56-year-old was handed a 10-week jail term, suspended for two years, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 4 after she was convicted of threatening to throw acid in the face of Michelle Merritt, a friend of her boyfriend Lester Thomas.

It was stated during a 12-minute hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday that Webbe was appealing against her conviction, and would also lodge an appeal against her sentence, during which Mr Thomas would potentially be called to give evidence in support of Webbe.

Judge Deborah Taylor told Webbe’s counsel, Raj Chada: “No doubt the appellant has been told sentences can go up as well as down.”

Mr Chada replied: “She (Webbe) has been advised.”

Prosecution counsel Tom Doble said victim Ms Merritt would likely be called to give evidence from behind a screen.

The appeal is listed for March 9 2022, and could last up to three days.

Any recall petition, which would trigger a by-election if at least 10% of her constituents in Leicester East support it, would have to wait until the outcome of her appeal.

Webbe was convicted last month after the court heard she also threatened to leak naked images of Ms Merritt and made a string of phone calls in which she warned her to “get out of my relationship”. The court heard the pair had never met in person.

Paul Goldspring, the chief magistrate, described Webbe’s behaviour as “callous and intimidatory”, handing her a suspended sentence, 200 hours’ community service and ordering her to pay £3,128 in costs, compensation and surcharges.

Webbe has always denied the allegation and said she felt like a “victim” herself due to the amount of abuse she received on social media.

She sits in the Commons as an independent after being suspended by the Labour Party over the case.

Labour said it would push for a recall petition to force a by-election if Webbe did not quit the Commons.