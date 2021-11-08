What the papers say – November 8

A collection of British newspapers

Continued fallout from Owen Paterson leads the papers at the start of the working week, along with stories of a push for NHS staff to be subject to a vaccine mandate and a trade war over Brexit.

The i writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been “hit with growing Conservative anger” over the handling of the Paterson scandal and is facing a “marathon grilling” in Parliament.

Metro riffs on Environment Secretary George Eustice’s dismissal of the furore as a “storm in a teacup”.

Developments in a separate “cash for honours row” features on the front of the Daily Mirror, the paper reporting the police are being pressured to look into claims of peerages being given out to Conservative donors.

The Guardian features a story saying the government was told to change interview panellists for “high-profile” jobs at the BBC and British Film Institute to “ensure independence”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph carries calls from former health secretary Matt Hancock for NHS workers to be legally required to get Covid vaccinations before winter.

The Times writes the Government is looking at plans which could lead to GPs being prevented from taking new jobs in affluent areas, with a regulator “tasked with restricting where family doctors could set up”.

The Independent writes that the new immigration bill could make it more difficult for trafficked people to escape exploitation.

The Daily Mail carries news of a “shock study” with researchers finding people breathe in up to 7,000 microplastic particles daily, 100 times higher than expected.

While the Daily Express writes the Brexit trade deal is at risk of being torn up and a “trade war looms” following a dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol.

The Financial Times writes French authorities have started an investigation into UK magnate Sanjeev Gupta’s business empire.

