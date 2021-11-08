Barry Bennell created attractive environment for young people, says victim

Barry Bennell

Paedophile former coach Barry Bennell created an attractive environment for young people, one of his victims has told the High Court.

The man told a judge he had stayed at Bennell’s “football-orientated” home as a boy.

He told Mr Justice Johnson that football had been his world, and his world had revolved around the coach, who is now serving a jail term after being convicted of child sex crimes.

The man was giving evidence at a High Court trial being overseen by Mr Justice Johnson in London.

He is one of eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, who have made damages claims against Manchester City.

The men say Bennell, now 67, abused them when they were playing schoolboy football in the North West of England more than 30 years ago.

They claim that Bennell was a City scout when he abused them.

City bosses dispute that claim.

The man, who, the judge has ruled, cannot be named in media reports, said he first met Bennell when he was around 11 or 12.

“He approached me and said he was a Manchester City scout,” the man told Mr Justice Johnson. “He gave me a calling card.”

The man said he played for a team coached by Bennell, trained with him at City’s training ground, and went to watch City games with him.

He also said he stayed at Bennell’s home.

“It was something I wanted to do,” he told the judge.

“It was an environment a young person was attracted to.

“Everything was football-orientated.

“Football was my world and revolved around him at the time.”

The man added: “I wanted to be a footballer – that is what I was convinced I was going to be.”

Manchester City say Bennell was not a scout for the club when he abused the men (Richard Sellers/PA)

He said Bennell’s abuse had scarred him and he had “lost his love” for football.

He told the judge: “I see the abuse as the crossroads and the crux of the matter.”

Mr Justice Johnson has heard that the eight men were sexually and emotionally abused by Bennell between 1979 and 1985 and are claiming damages after suffering psychiatric injuries.

Six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.

Manchester City FC say Bennell was a local scout in the mid-1970s but was not a scout between 1979 and 1985.