10-year-old boy killed by dog in South Wales

Officers were called to a Caerphilly address at around 3.55pm on Monday 8 November, following reports of a dog attack.

Paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Service also attended, and confirmed that a 10-year-old boy had died at the scene.

— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) November 8, 2021