Boris Johnson and Priti Patel visit temple for Diwali

Boris Johnson has praised the “incredible contribution” made by Britain’s Hindu population as he visited a temple for Diwali festivities.
The Prime Minister and Home Secretary Priti Patel visited Neasden Temple in north London.
During the visit, Mr Johnson was handed a shirt as a present for his son Wilfred by seven year-old Amisha Patel.
After his visit to the temple – officially called the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir – Mr Johnson said: “As we mark Hindu New Year and Diwali I’d like to send my warmest wishes to all British Hindus who make an incredible contribution to our country.”