In Pictures: Campaigners call for action on day of protests at Cop26

Protesters gathered in Glasgow and elsewhere as delegates try to find agreement on how to tackle climate change.

Protesters demand global climate justice (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Protesters gathered on the streets of Glasgow in large numbers and called for world leaders to do more to tackle climate change as the Cop26 gathering continued.

Last weekend saw the arrival of world leaders in the Scottish city for the opening of the event, which is intended to build on the work of previous summits to forge a consensus on how to tackle the problem and meet targets.

However, campaigners were determined to make sure that the departure of the top politicians did not allow the summit to be forgotten.

Protesters, many in costumes, made their voices heard as they marched through the streets and urged the delegations to forge a deal.

Protesters made their voices heard one week into the global gathering (Danny Lawson/PA)
A protester makes her point about the planet (Danny Lawson/PA)
It is the second weekend of the conference (Danny Lawson/PA)
Protesters take part in a rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)
The gathering is intended to give detail to plans to curb emissions (Danny Lawson/PA)
Calls were made for world leaders to act (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The meeting is entering its second week (Danny Lawson/PA)
Placards spell out the world’s plight at the rally (Danny Lawson/PA)
Protesters dressed as world figures (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police officers with protesters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Protesters making their way to the rally (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A discarded leaflet on the ground (Andrew Milligan/PA)
London was also the scene of a march with protesters gathering at the Bank of England before walking towards Trafalgar Square.

Protesters take part in a rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition in London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Protesters take part in a rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
