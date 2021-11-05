MP murder case due for Old Bailey hearing

Sir David Amess death

An alleged terrorist accused of fatally stabbing Sir David Amess will appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is charged with murdering the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15.

He is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September this year.

Court artist sketch of Ali Harbi Ali (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

On Friday, Ali, who is in custody, is due to appear at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Sweeney for a preliminary hearing.

A provisional trial date has already been identified for March 7 next year.

Ali is accused of travelling by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to attend Sir David’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

During the meeting, he was allegedly seen to use his mobile phone before standing up, producing a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbing Sir David.

The veteran MP was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10pm and a preliminary post-mortem report gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds to the chest.