Motive remains unclear after killers convicted of Keon Lincoln’s murder

Police forensic officers at the scene

The detective who led the hunt for Keon Lincoln’s killers said the inquiry found no evidence to suggest his murder was linked to a territorial dispute between rival gangs.

Although a community leader called for an end to a so-called “postcode war” in the wake of the murder, officers said it was unclear whether 15-year-old Keon had been specifically targeted when he was stabbed and shot near his home in Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, the senior investigating officer, said he was sure four of those convicted of murder had set out in the stolen Ford S-Max used in the killing with the intention of attacking someone.

Keon Lincoln, who was stabbed and shot dead near his home (Family handout/West Midlands Police)

Speaking after four defendants were convicted of murder and one of manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court, the officer said: “They drove round the streets of Handsworth, pulled up in the road where Keon lived, and most definitely jumped out of that car with a purpose to cause some really serious harm to somebody.

“As part of our investigation, we looked at the motive for the offence.

“It was clear that some of the individuals may have known Keon from ordinary day-to-day living.

“We could not ascertain as to why Keon was specifically targeted or if it was just by chance because he was outside his home address at that time.”

Asked if the killing was related to gang membership, the officer added: “There was no evidence to support the fact that this was down to individual territories or anything along those lines.

“As far as we’ve been able to ascertain from our investigation, these individuals jumped in that car with a purpose of causing somebody harm and, very sadly, that was Keon.

“The attack was very short. But it was extremely brutal. The five individuals who jumped out of that car, four of whom were armed with machete-type blades – they each took a turn in striking Keon multiple times.

“There were two firearms discharges. And one of those discharges was at very close range, striking Keon in the abdomen.

“Ultimately, as a result of all of these injuries, Keon sadly lost his life.”

Police at the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth, a day after Keon’s murder (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Commenting on the background of the 14-year-old gunman, Mr Colclough said: “I think what is probably most shocking is that he came from a family where there was normality, parents working.

“It is a sad reflection that within society that individuals are being influenced by people and … that will lead them to commit such terrible acts.”

The killers had shown no remorse and exhibited “indifference” to the criminal process, the officer said, possibly to show an element of bravado to impress older peers.

Addressing the impact on the family and the wider community of the “terrible” events, Mr Colclough continued: “Keon was outside his home address. It’s a suburban road.

“Gunshots resonating along the road … were heard by a number of residents from that location.

“And, of course, mum and other family members have come out on to the road where Keon lay injured, and you know they have witnessed the most horrific thing that any parent, any family member, could witness.

“The community have come together a lot since this time in terms of being quite vocal around how atrocious this crime was.