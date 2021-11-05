Funeral prayers held for Sabina Nessa as family demands safer streets for women

Sabina Nessa

The funeral of Sabina Nessa, who was attacked as she walked to meet a friend in south-east London, has taken place, following prayers at East London Mosque.

Ms Nessa, 28, was attacked as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke on September 17.

Her body was discovered nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

On Friday, funeral prayers were said for her at East London Mosque in Whitechapel, east London.

A vigil was held in memory of Sabina Nessa, and in solidarity against violence against women, at Pegler Square in Kidbrooke (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Her coffin was then taken to a nearby graveyard for burial.

In a statement to the BBC, Sabina’s family said: “Our loss is immeasurable with the realisation that we will not see our beloved Sabina again.”

Her family also called on the Government to make the UK’s streets safer for women.

“Our communities need to be made safer for women, so nothing like this can ever happen again,” they said.

A vigil for Sabina Nessa at Eastbourne Pier in East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We need everyone, including the Government, to work together with us on this problem.

“Actions speak louder than words, and we need to see proactive steps being taken for women’s safety.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.