Climate activists in Glasgow

Youth climate protesters should demonstrate at the weekend rather than in school time, the Education Secretary has said.

Nadhim Zahawi has urged young people not to miss school to protest about climate policies.

His plea came as youth activists are taking to the streets of Glasgow to demand action on climate change from leaders as the Cop26 talks continue.

Campaigner Greta Thunberg, fellow activist Vanessa Nakate and other young campaigners will speak to crowds at the end of the march through the city.

Asked on Times Radio whether he has been invited to join the marches, Mr Zahawi said: “No… I have to say, I wish they were doing it on a Saturday and a Sunday, not in school time.”

He added: “We’ve got two weekends of Cop here in Glasgow when they can have lawful demonstrations, and they should have those and have the right to do that, and I would happily engage with anyone who wants to come and tell me exactly what they think.”

The Education Secretary will set out a series of measures designed to put climate change at the heart of education in a speech to Cop26 on Friday.

Pupils will be recognised for climate action through a new Duke of Edinburgh-style award scheme.

Mr Zahawi said the Government’s draft sustainability and climate change strategy will “embed climate change evidence” into the school curriculum.

Teachers will be supported to teach children about nature and their impact on the world around them through a “model science curriculum” which will be in place by 2023.

“Take this crisis seriously. Take us seriously.” It’s time for world leaders meeting at #COP26 to listen to children and young people. #FridaysforFuture pic.twitter.com/vtSMjBMxFr — UNICEF (@UNICEF) November 5, 2021

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Zahawi said: “It means working with teachers to give them the resources so they can embed climate change evidence into science, into geography, into citizenship education.

“At primary school, we’re launching the primary model science curriculum that will also give teachers the resources for enriching young minds with the evidence around climate change. And I hope also the aspiration to become great scientists and innovators, to solve some of these problems.”

Climate change is already taught in science and geography lessons in England as part of the curriculum.

When asked about young people missing school to join the protests, the Education Secretary told Sky News: “I would urge children not to miss school, not to miss class – we don’t want to get into a situation where teachers and headteachers are having to issue fines for missing education.

He added that he wants them to “think about their own career in science and technology and innovation” to tackle climate change, instead of protesting.

(PA Graphics)

Young people will be able to undertake a new Climate Leaders Award to celebrate and recognise their work in protecting the environment, with a national awards ceremony held every year.

Students can progress through different levels of the award – such as bronze, silver and gold – in a similar way to the Duke of Edinburgh award.

The Education Secretary will host a panel session on Friday at Cop26 with education ministers from around the world.

He is set to confirm plans to pilot “energy pods” that can replace gas and coal boilers, and supply a school’s heating and hot water without any carbon emissions.

These are being tested first in some schools and, if successful, they could be rolled out across the school estate and into more public-sector buildings.