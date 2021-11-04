Two men charged over fatal stabbing in Reading

⚠️Murder investigation update⚠️

Two men charged in connection with the murder of a man in Romany Lane, Reading on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Reece Heffernan. Our thoughts remain with his family.

