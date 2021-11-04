Peace has to be won every day, says Sir Kenneth Branagh

Disorder in Belfast

Sir Kenneth Branagh has said that peace in Northern Ireland “has to be won every day”.

The Belfast-born actor was speaking at the premiere of his new film in the city, which was inspired by his childhood.

Just 24 hours before the premiere, there were violent scenes on both sides of a peace wall in west Belfast following a rally against the Northern Ireland Protocol as tensions continue to simmer over post-Brexit arrangements.

A 12-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were arrested after a group of up to 100 youths attacked police.

Sir Kenneth’s film Belfast, set in the late 1960s at the start of the Troubles, includes the violence then as a backdrop, and the impact it had.

Kenneth Branagh attending the Irish premiere of film Belfast at the Waterfront Hall (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sir Kenneth told PA: “In the film I think (we) inevitably express the fragility of these things.