Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Mel Whiteley receives a Covid-19 booster jab at Croydon University Hospital, south London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 31, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 74 (20%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 301 (80%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Copeland in Cumbria has the highest rate in the UK, with 526 new cases in the seven days to October 31, the equivalent of 773.1 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 845.1 in the seven days to October 24.

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the second highest rate, down from 821.2 to 765.0, with 1,035 new cases.

Torfaen in Wales has the third highest rate, down from 920.6 to 760.3, with 721 new cases.

Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (584.9) and Antrim & Newtownabbey has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (553.0).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (up from 237.7 to 415.1)

Shetland Islands (56.8 to 192.4)

Mid Sussex (499.5 to 625.7)

Angus (298.7 to 398.9)

Argyll & Bute (306.7 to 406.2)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 4 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 31; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 24.