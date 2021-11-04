Fire breaks out on 18th floor flat balcony

UK NewsPublished:

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are at the scene.

London Fire Brigade
London Fire Brigade

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze on the 18th floor of a block of flats in south London.

London Fire Brigade said crews were called to blaze in Deacon Street in Elephant and Castle just before 11am on Thursday.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are at the scene, where a balcony is alight.

Station Commander Dave Hill, who is at the scene, said: “Firefighters are making steady progress at the scene of the fire in Elephant and Castle.

“Road closures are in place and we encourage people to avoid the area.”

Fire crews from Lambeth, Dockhead, Dowgate, Brixton and surrounding fire stations have attended.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A video posted on social media showed flames and black smoke coming from a corner balcony of the block of flats.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News