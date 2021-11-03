Insulate Britain supporters summoned to appear at High Court

Insulate Britain protests

A group of nine supporters of climate change activists Insulate Britain have been summoned to the High Court for breaching a National Highways injunction, the campaigners have said.

Insulate Britain said nine protesters face a charge of contempt of court after a series of demonstrations across the M25.

Those who break the injunctions could be found in contempt of court and face a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

The hearing has been confirmed to be listed on November 16.

Protesters from Insulate Britain are removed by police after they blocked a road near to the Holiday Inn Express Motorway Airport in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

A further 23 supporters, who the group said have “openly defied one or more of the four recent injunctions”, are expected to be summoned to court in the coming days.

Theresa Norton, 62, a councillor from Scarborough, said: “I don’t do this lightly. But, like the nine who face court and a potential prison sentence, I have to stand up to Government bullying to overcome the fear they instil through threats and intimidating legal bureaucracy.

“They would rather silence us, than protect the public from climate collapse.”

The group – which temporarily suspended its protests for 11 days in October but resumed them on October 15 – has been made subject to five High Court injunctions.

They include four injunctions granted to National Highways, banning demonstrations on the M25, around the Port of Dover and on major roads around London, and one to Transport for London (TfL).

Protesters from Insulate Britain blocking Great Charles Street Queensway in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

TfL was granted a civil banning order aimed at preventing protesters from obstructing traffic on some of the capital’s busiest roads.

On Tuesday, Insulate Britain launched fresh demonstrations near London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Around 60 demonstrators descended on junction 23 of the M25 near London, junction 6 of the M56 in Manchester and the A4400 in Birmingham.