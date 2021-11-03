Don’t delay seeking help for deadly cancer symptoms, charity warns

Joanne Eales with her daughter Chelsea Bennett (handout/PA)

A “worrying” number of people would put off seeking help for symptoms of one of the most deadly cancers, a charity has warned.

Pancreatic Cancer UK said that anyone with common symptoms of the disease – including back pain, indigestion, stomach pain and weight loss – should seek help from a GP if symptoms persist for more than four weeks.

Anyone with jaundice – yellowing of the skin or eyes – should seek help from A&E immediately as it is one of the “red flag” symptoms of the disease, it added.

Raising awareness of #PancreaticCancer means more people know the symptoms, and get diagnosed sooner. Please help us increase awareness today by sharing this post. ? pic.twitter.com/v565iRGn9A — Pancreatic Cancer UK (@PancreaticCanUK) June 27, 2021

But a new poll has revealed that 28% of people would wait for around three months before seeking help for the common symptoms of pancreatic cancer.

And 22% said they would not feel confident recognising jaundice.

The survey of 2,000 British adults, conducted by Savanta ComRes on behalf of the charity, also found that 31% would delay seeking help for longer than usual due to the pandemic.

Pancreatic cancer is called a "silent" disease because symptoms typically do not show up in the early stages. https://t.co/t2xLuDz1hZ pic.twitter.com/S88X31RJ7N — WebMD (@WebMD) October 25, 2021

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers, partly due to the fact that symptoms are vague.

Around four in five people with the disease are diagnosed when the cancer is at a late stage and they have missed out on the chance of life-saving treatment.

Half of those with the disease die within three months of diagnosis, Pancreatic Cancer UK said.

More than 10,000 people are diagnosed with the disease in the UK each year.

But early detection gives people better odds of survival so the charity is urging the public to seek care if they have any symptoms.

The symptoms of #PancreaticCancer in just *one minute*. It takes hardly any time to watch + share this — and it could save a life. #1MinuteLifeSaver ? pic.twitter.com/Ft1aaJFkGz — Pancreatic Cancer UK (@PancreaticCanUK) July 26, 2021

Diana Jupp, chief executive of Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “It is hugely worrying to hear that so many people would put off seeking help for so long. Pancreatic cancer has not gone away because of Covid-19 and I would urge anyone with persistent, unexplained symptoms to use the NHS.

“There is no time to wait with pancreatic cancer. Thousands of people a year are told it’s too late, that nothing can be done for them. It is vital that people are diagnosed as early as possible to give them the best chance of having life-saving treatment.

“We do not want people to panic if they have some or all of these symptoms, because most people who do will not have pancreatic cancer. But it is absolutely vital that people learn more about this disease, talk to their loved ones and their GPs, and help us end the culture of silence around the deadliest common cancer in the UK.”

Dame Cally Palmer, director of the NHS Cancer Programme, said: “This research confirms what we know – many people could be risking their lives by putting off medical attention for symptoms that could be cancer, even though it’s vitally important that cancer is discovered at an earlier stage, when it’s easier to treat.

“The NHS is open and ready to treat people with potential cancer symptoms, and cancer referrals and diagnosis are back to pre-pandemic levels – so, whether you or a loved one has a routine appointment, or a potential cancer symptom, please don’t delay and come forward to get yourself checked.”

Joanne Eales died from pancreatic cancer in April (Handout/PA)

Chelsea Bennet’s mother, Joanne Eales, died from the disease in April.

Mrs Eales first began experiencing symptoms in February 2020. She saw a GP but, due to pandemic pressures, booked in for a private CT scan.

She was told she had stage four pancreatic cancer and that nothing could be done to save her life.

Mrs Bennet, 27, said: “It began with a mild stomach and back ache and then she had a slight change in her bowel habits.

“Mum thought it was just one of those things – she thought ‘Maybe it’s because of my age’ because of the onset of the menopause.

“She was still living a normal life and doing normal things.

“My mum was a very proud lady. Even a week before she passed away, she was still painting her nails.

“During that time, I lived between two houses. I would pick the children up from school and later go to my mum’s. I would spend all night at my mum’s. Being an only child, there was nobody else to share that burden with.