Large queues hit Cop26 on second day of the global conference

Cop26 queue

Cop26 has suffered a second day of queues, with those trying to get into the venue waiting outside for more than an hour.

A large crowd had built up by 9am as people sought to enter the conference campus in Glasgow.

By midday hundreds of people were still queuing outside.

Each person attending Cop26 must show proof of a negative coronavirus test and their accreditation ID before they can pass through turnstiles into the campus.

The Cop26 conference has been hit by queues (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Once past the perimeter fence they must go through scanners in a security hall.

A bottleneck built up on both Monday and Tuesday outside the security hall, with delegates reportedly having missed meetings as a result.

Earlier, Environment Secretary George Eustice apologised to Israeli government minister Karine Elharrar after she was unable to attend the opening day of the Cop26 conference due to a lack of wheelchair accessibility.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We deeply regret that incident.

“What would normally happen in this situation is that Israel would have communicated that they had that particular need for their minister.

“There was obviously something that went wrong in this instance and they weren’t aware of that and so they hadn’t made the right provisions at the particular entrance she was coming to.