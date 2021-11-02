Jet suit display hints at future of armed forces

Jet Man

Army bosses have been given a demonstration of a jet suit as a potential fighting tool.

Richard Browning – the founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries, known as Jet Man – carried out the display for the Army People Conference at Farnborough International Airport’s conference centre.

Richard Browning demonstrating the jet suit at Farnborough (Steve Parsons/PA)

Showcasing the human jet suit to a crowd of Army personnel, Mr Browning took off and landed on a jeep and a truck before flying on to a balcony in the middle of the onlookers.

The jet suit, created by Gravity Industries – founded in March 2017 – can fly at more than 80mph and an altitude of 12,000ft.

An Army spokesman said the display was a demonstration showing potential capability for the future of the armed forces.

Jet Man lands on a vehicle (Steve Parsons/PA)

The spokesman said: “Innovation and technological advance, two of the main drivers at the Army’s People Conference 21 being held at Farnborough International Conference Centre, were remarkably demonstrated as the conference opened with a capability display flight by Richard Browning wearing a gravity-defying jet suit.”

Earlier this year, Royal Marines from 42 and 47 Commando worked with Gravity Industries aboard HMS Tamar to test the jet suit for marine boarding operations.