Boy, 14, denies murdering 45-year-old man in east London

James

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering a father during a confrontation with youths.

James Markham, 45, was allegedly attacked outside his home in Chingford, east London, as he spoke to youths causing a disturbance.

Police had been called to Churchill Terrace at 6.20pm on August 9 and found Mr Markham fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene in Churchill Terrace (Laura Parnaby/PA)

On Tuesday, the 14-year-old defendant appeared at the Old Bailey and denied murder and having a knife.

Judge Anuja Dhir QC set a provisional trial for June 27 next year.

Mr Markham’s wife and daughter wept as they sat in court during the hearing.

The defendant’s parents sat separately in the public gallery.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded into custody.