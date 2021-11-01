‘Indiscriminate’ shooting left one dead and two injured, court told

Sharmake Mohamud death

A man accused of shooting one man dead and injuring two more has appeared in court.

Ali Ceesay, 28, allegedly killed Sharmake Mohamud, 22, in Green Lanes, in Haringey, north London, on Tuesday September 21.

Mr Mohamud suffered multiple gunshot wounds after a man armed with a handgun got out of a Jaguar car and opened fire.

A passing moped rider was shot in the buttock and another man suffered gunshot wounds to the legs.

Both men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were treated for their injuries and survived.

Other members of the public were said to have fled and taken cover during the “indiscriminate” shooting in a public place.

Ceesay, of no fixed address, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on October 27.

He was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

On Monday, Ceesay appeared before Judge Simon Mayo QC at the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs.

The judge set a plea hearing for January 17 2022 and remanded him into custody.