CNN teased for suggesting Cop26 is taking place in Edinburgh rather than Glasgow

General view of Edinburgh

US television network CNN has been mocked for inaccurately suggesting the Cop26 summit is happening in Edinburgh rather than Glasgow.

The broadcaster’s anchor, Wolf Blitzer, tweeted a photo of a temporary studio set up in the Scottish capital with the city’s famous castle serving as the backdrop.

Social media users teased the journalist after he appeared to suggest the event was taking place in the wrong location.

I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit. COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties.” It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue. pic.twitter.com/BGTAeU5cBy — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) November 1, 2021

Blitzer wrote: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit.

“COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties”.

“It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue.”

The journalist was mocked on social media after sharing the image.

Referencing an area in Glasgow, SNP MP David Linden joked: “Pictured in front of Castlemilk.”

Former MP George Galloway added: “Er, it’s in Glasgow.”

Should've gone to Glasgow — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 1, 2021

Optician chain Specsavers was among the responses poking fun at the apparent geographical mix-up. They quoted the tag line from their adverts but changed the slogan to write: “Should’ve gone to Glasgow”.

The Cop26 summit will see world leaders discuss commitments aimed at helping reduce climate change.

Blitzer joined CNN in 1990 and is the anchor of The Situation Room.