Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to join Charles at Cop26 event

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will join the Prince of Wales at a Cop26 event promoting the greening of north Africa, Clarence House has confirmed.

Charles was pictured having an informal chat with the billionaire businessman and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on Sunday night following the G20 summit in Rome.

It is understood they met to discuss Mr Bezos’s charitable body’s commitment to nature ahead of a Cop26 event in Glasgow promoting the Great Green Wall.

The Great Green Wall is an Africa-led initiative supported by French President Emmanuel Macron which aims to combat desertification by creating a stretch of green and productive landscapes across the width of north Africa.

Charles is co-hosting the session alongside the French leader and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who is chairman of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Pan-African Agency of the Great Green Wall.

The @GreenWallAfrica Initiative will realize its ambitious 2030 goals :➡️100 Million Hectares restored➡️10 million Jobs created➡️250 million tons of carbon sequestred or avoided Read the 1st Accelerator Brief: ?https://t.co/Wv6228Omso @auggwi @BirguyL @AfDB_Group pic.twitter.com/D9rkKULqID — UNCCD LIBRARY (@UNCCDLibrary) October 18, 2021

The prince was instrumental in bringing Mr Macron and Mr Bezos together on the Great Green Wall.