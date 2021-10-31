Vera Lynn’s daughter designs jewellery collection ahead of Remembrance Day

Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter has paid tribute to her mother by designing a jewellery collection with the Royal British Legion.

Virginia Lewis-Jones has designed the collection and special poppy brooch ahead of the centennial anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

Dame Vera passed away in June last year at the age of 103. She became known as The Forces’ Sweetheart after her songs and performances became famous during the Second World War.

Virginia Lewis-Jones says she has used some of her mother’s favourite things, including pearls, for the collection (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Her daughter has told how she was inspired by family, friendship, her mother’s love of pearls and the white cliffs of Dover when designing the Bluebird collection.

She also worked closely with the Royal British Legion to design a crystal and pearl poppy brooch.

The Royal British Legion said the crystal heart in the centre symbolises family, friendships and reunion. The brooch will be launched on Remembrance Day on October 11 and is engraved with the words “We’ll meet again”.

Ms Lewis-Jones told PA: “My mother has always been such a huge supporter of the Royal British Legion, so when the design team from the Poppy Shop approached me to create a jewellery collection in her memory in their centennial year, I took the opportunity to do so.

The brooch has been released in time for the Royal British Legion’s centennial anniversary and Remembrance Day (Royal British Legion/PA)

“I am thrilled we are commemorating my mother. I am sure she would be really pleased with them.”

Ms Lewis-Jones said some of the details on the pieces are “really sweet” and “incredibly meaningful”.

She added: “I also think that the poppy brooch is really appropriate to have and I am sure that people will wear it with pride. I don’t really have a favourite piece actually, as I think they are all very pretty in their own way.”

Ms Lewis-Jones said more pieces have been made due to high demand.

The collection will raise funds for the Armed Forces (Royal British Legion/PA)

Nikki Garman, head of product and training for the Royal British Legion, said: “We feel honoured to be able to pay tribute to the late Dame Vera Lynn with this elegant jewellery collection and poppy brooch.

“Working alongside Virginia on these limited-edition pieces and hearing the fond memories she has of her mother has been a truly wonderful experience.”