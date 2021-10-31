Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to tackle climate crisis

The Prince delivers a speech at the #G20RomeSummit, highlighting the growing environmental crisis as a result of climate change.

Whilst recognising that urgent action is crucial, The Prince said, “I am at last sensing a change in attitudes and the build-up of positive momentum.” pic.twitter.com/RoU638OmZb

— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) October 31, 2021