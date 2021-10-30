Scottish Greens co-leader tests positive for Covid ahead of Cop26

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater has received a positive Covid-19 result just hours before Cop26 begins.
The MSP for the Lothian region said she will now self-isolate in line with NHS Scotland coronavirus guidelines.
It means she will miss events at the UN climate summit, which starts in Glasgow on Sunday.
Ms Slater, who is the Scottish Government’s minister for green skills, the circular economy and biodiversity, said on Twitter: “I had a positive Covid-19 test result.
“I feel very relieved to be double vaccinated and have only cold-like symptoms.
“I will be self-isolating following NHS advice.”
Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon showed her support by wishing Ms Slater well on social media.