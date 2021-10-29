What the papers say – October 29

A collection of British newspapers

The dramatic escalation of a diplomatic row over post-Brexit fishing rights leads many of the papers.

France’s ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office after a British scallop trawler captain was detained as part of the dispute, according to The Daily Telegraph.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson summons French ambassador over fish row'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter?https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/JaQxNHrvVa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 28, 2021

Metro describes it as a “kick in the scallops”, in a headline echoed by the Daily Star which also expresses “fury at les pirates”.

The Daily Express, The Guardian and the Daily Mail say e-cigarettes could soon be prescribed on the NHS to help smokers quit the habit.

Guardian front page, Friday 29 October 2021: NHS to prescribe e-cigarettes in radical plan to cut smoking rates pic.twitter.com/BphHkcgGBt — The Guardian (@guardian) October 28, 2021

Analysts have told The Times millions of households face higher mortgage payments as a result of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “spending splurge”.

THE TIMES: Mortgage and tax bills to increase after budget #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tlgqZRQw9F — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 28, 2021

The Daily Mirror decries the “banker’s budget”, while The Independent says economists have warned children and young people face becoming a lost generation amid rising house prices, high taxes, stagnant pay and rising education inequality.

The i says the Bank of England is under pressure to raise interest rates next week.

The Financial Times reports the UN climate summit in Glasgow has been “clouded” by China and India’s refusal to tighten emissions targets.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times international edition Friday October 29 https://t.co/FhfSzGJZkK pic.twitter.com/iHc6zRGD4l — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 28, 2021

And The Sun reports Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner is expecting twins.