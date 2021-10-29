Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Doctor Abhi Mantgani administers a Covid-19 vaccine booster to Joanne Coombs at Birkenhead Medical Building in Merseyside (Martin Rickett/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 25, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 26-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 147 (39%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 227 (60%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire has the highest rate in the UK, with 933 new cases in the seven days to October 25 – the equivalent of 965.6 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,148.8 in the seven days to October 18.

Stroud in Gloucestershire has the second highest rate, down from 1,224.9 to 892.5, with 1,079 new cases.

Bath & North East Somerset has the third highest rate, down from 1,076.1 to 881.0, with 1,730 new cases.

Torfaen has the highest rate in Wales (863.6), Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (616.1) and Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (554.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Orkney Islands (up from 151.8 to 446.4)

Arun (423.3 to 578.4)

Hartlepool (340.0 to 478.5)

East Cambridgeshire (515.7 to 653.2)

Fylde (498.7 to 634.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 29 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 18.