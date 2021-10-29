Drivers urged to take care after spike in ‘dazzling sun’ cyclist deaths

Cyclist on road

Cyclist deaths in crashes where a driver being dazzled by the sun was a contributory factor rose four-fold last year, according to new analysis.

Department for Transport figures show 17 cyclists were killed in such crashes on Britain’s roads in 2020, up from four during the previous 12 months.

A further 139 were seriously injured last year.

The issue also affects motorcyclists, with 11 deaths in 2020 compared with six in 2019.

With the clocks going back one hour on Sunday, charity Cycling UK is urging motorists to take care when the sun is lower in the sky, such as in the early morning or late afternoon.

Head of campaigns Duncan Dollimore said: “A four-fold increase in deaths with a contributory factor of ‘dazzling sun’ is alarming and could be avoided by driving more carefully.

“Cycling UK would encourage anyone dazzled by the sun to drop your speed, and where appropriate and safe to do so, stop until they have clear visibility of the road again.

“The last thing anyone wants to do is to cause another person’s death due to being dazzled. Please take appropriate precautions, and keep you and others safe in doing so.”