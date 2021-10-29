Baby seals spotted in Norfolk mark beginning of pupping season

Grey seals

The first baby seals of the season have been spotted at Horsey Beach in Norfolk.

The mammals’ pupping season spans from November to January, with the first fluffy faces being welcomed this week.

Volunteer wardens have been keeping their eyes on the grey seal colony to make sure that they are safe, and that visitors are not getting too close.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

In January 2021 it was announced that more than 2,000 grey seal births had occurred on Horsey Beach during the previous pupping season.

Seal protection charity Friends of Horsey Seals estimated that the count could be higher as Covid restrictions suspended counting.