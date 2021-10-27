Met Police officer remanded in custody on rape charge

Westminster Magistrates Court

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.

Pc Adam Zaman, 28, of Kingston Road in Romford, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday before District Judge Snow.

Zaman, who was represented by Ricky Blennerhassett, is accused of raping a woman on Sunday at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, central London.

He denies the allegation put forward by prosecutor Jonathan Bryan.

Mr Bryan told the court the defendant was not on duty at the time of the alleged offence.

During the 15-minute hearing, Zaman spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

District Judge Snow told him he will be remanded in custody until his next appearance at Central Criminal Court on November 24.