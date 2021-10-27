Emergency response after children hit by vehicle in South Lanarkshire

Police officers

Emergency services are responding to an incident in South Lanarkshire after several children were hit by a vehicle.

The PA news agency understands a number of children were involved in the accident in Carluke at around 3pm.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 15:07hrs to attend a road traffic collision on Kirkton Street, Carluke.

“We’ve dispatched 10 resources to the scene, and the incident is still ongoing.”