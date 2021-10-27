Charles to deliver opening address at Cop26

UK NewsPublished:

Senior members of the royal family will attend a series of events at the global climate change talks.

Prince of Wales
Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales will deliver the opening address at the Cop26 UN climate change summit, Clarence House has announced.

Charles, who delivered the opening speech at Cop21 in Paris in 2015, will speak to delegates gathered in Glasgow for the opening ceremony on Monday hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

During the day, a series of royal events in support of Cop26 will be staged, while Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join an evening reception the Queen will now not attend as she continues to rest.

Charles will also co-host the Great Green Wall session, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

William and Kate will join Charles to host a reception for key members of his Sustainable Markets Initiative and winners and finalists from William’s environmental Earthshot Prize Awards.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News