Charles to deliver opening address at Cop26

Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales will deliver the opening address at the Cop26 UN climate change summit, Clarence House has announced.

Charles, who delivered the opening speech at Cop21 in Paris in 2015, will speak to delegates gathered in Glasgow for the opening ceremony on Monday hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

During the day, a series of royal events in support of Cop26 will be staged, while Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join an evening reception the Queen will now not attend as she continues to rest.

Charles will also co-host the Great Green Wall session, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.