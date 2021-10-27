Budget live: Chancellor sets out his spending plans

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak

Live coverage as Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his Budget setting out plans for a post-coronavirus economy, boosted by better-than-expected forecasts but against a backdrop of a rising cost of living.

1pm

The Chancellor announced £300 million for A Start for Life parenting programmes, with an extra £170 million by 2024/25 going into paying for childcare.

12.56pm

The Chancellor said local government will get new grant funding over the next three years of £4.8 billion, the largest increase in core funding for over a decade.

Mr Sunak confirmed a levy will be placed on property developers with profits over £25 million at a rate of 4% to help create a £5 billion fund to remove unsafe cladding.

The Chancellor said he is providing an extra £2.2 billion for courts, prisons and probation services, including £500,000 to reduce the courts backlogs.

12.51pm

The Chancellor said borrowing as a percentage of GDP is forecast to fall, from 7.9% this year to 3.3% next year, then 2.4%, 1.7%, 1.7% and 1.5% in the following years.

Mr Sunak, on the vote on his fiscal responsibility charter, said MPs would face a “simple choice”.

He told the Commons: “To abandon our fiscal anchor and leave our economy adrift with reckless unfunded pledges, or to vote for what we on this side of the House know is the right course, sound public finances and a stronger economy for the British people.”

Mr Sunak said the OBR report today shows the Government has met all of its fiscal rules.

The Chancellor said overseas aid would return to 0.7% of national income in 2024-25, before the end of the Parliament.

12.47pm

The Chancellor added the Budget will offer “further support for working families” and the Government’s fiscal policy will “keep in mind the need to control inflation”.

Mr Sunak said: “I have written to the Governor of the Bank of England today to reaffirm their remit to achieve low and stable inflation.”

The OBR has downgraded its unemployment forecast due to the coronavirus pandemic from 12% down to 5.2%, the Chancellor told MPs.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering his Budget (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Sunak said the OBR expects the UK’s “recovery to be quicker”, adding: “They forecast the economy to return to its pre-Covid level at the turn of the year – earlier than they thought in March.

“Growth this year is revised up from 4% to 6.5%. The OBR then expect the economy to grow by 6% in 2022, and 2.1%, 1.3% and 1.6% over the next three years.

“In July last year, at the height of the pandemic, unemployment was expected to peak at 12%. Today, the OBR expect unemployment to peak at 5.2%.

“That means over two million fewer people out of work than previously feared.”

The OBR has scaled down its assumption of the scarring effect of Covid-19 on the economy from 3% to 2%, the Commons heard.

12.41pm

The Chancellor has said inflation in September was 3.1 % and “is likely to rise further” due to pressures caused by supply chains and energy prices.

Mr Sunak said he would be extending the suspension of the HGV levy until 2023, while freezing vehicle excise duty for heavy goods vehicles.

12.40pm

Mr Sunak said the Budget was focused on the “post-Covid” era.

He told MPs: “Today’s Budget does not draw a line under Covid, we have challenging months ahead.

“And let me encourage everyone eligible to get their booster jabs right away. But today’s Budget does begin the work of preparing for a new economy post-Covid.

“The Prime Minister’s economy of higher wages, higher skills, and rising productivity. Of strong public services, vibrant communities and safer streets. An economy fit for a new age of optimism.

“Where the only limit to our potential is the effort we are prepared to put in and the sacrifices we are prepared to make.”

12.35pm

Mr Sunak has risen to deliver his Budget statement.

The Chancellor said: “I have listened very carefully to what you have said” after being admonished by Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing for Budget briefings.

He also told the Commons: “Employment is up. Investment is growing. Public services are improving. The public finances are stabilising. And wages are rising.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering his Budget (House of Commons/PA)

“Today’s Budget delivers a stronger economy for the British people: stronger growth, with the UK recovering faster than our major competitors.

“Stronger public finances, with our debt under control. Stronger employment, with fewer people out of work and more people in work. Growth up, jobs up, and debt down.

“Let there be no doubt – our plan is working.”

12.02pm

Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be doing Prime Minister’s Questions or responding to the Budget, Labour has said.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband stood in for Sir Keir at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Sunak was among those Conservative MPs wearing masks in the Commons chamber, although Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg was not.

12.01pm

Boris Johnson is on his feet in the Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions. Mr Sunak is by his side and the House is packed with MPs ahead of his Budget address in about 30 minutes.

11.30am

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told Cabinet ministers the “three building blocks” of the Budget were “strong public services, infrastructure innovation and skills”.

The Chancellor and his team outside No 11 (Jacob King/PA)

A Downing Street spokesman said the Chancellor also pledged to use post-Brexit freedoms to deviate from EU rules to “deliver substantive reform of our tax system”.

The spokesman said: “The Chancellor outlined his plans for the Budget and Spending Review that will deliver a stronger economy for the British people, promoting high skills, high productivity and higher wages.

“He also set out how strong public services, infrastructure innovation and skills, and support for working families were the three building blocks of this Budget, emphasising that there would be strong investment in all three including £6 billion to help clear NHS backlogs and £3 billion investment in skills.”

11.10am

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury has announced he will not feature in the traditional pre-Budget photograph with the Chancellor as he is agoraphobic.

Simon Clarke tweeted that his condition “prevents me being comfortable in some open spaces” and so as a result would not take part in the shots outside No 11 Downing Street.

Really looking forward to explaining the Budget and SR alongside the Chancellor. I won’t be outside for the photos in Downing Street as I live with agoraphobia – which prevents me being comfortable in some open spaces – but will be busy in Parliament and out in the country 1/ pic.twitter.com/k7ifCgI7QO — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) October 27, 2021

The Treasury ministerial team is ritually photographed together outside the famous black door while the Chancellor holds up their Budget red box before the Commons fiscal speech.

11am

Rishi Sunak is expected to hail a “new age of optimism” in his Budget on Wednesday afternoon amid predictions he will have more money than expected to spend due to a fast bounce-back from the Covid-19 pandemic.