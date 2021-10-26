Two men rescued off Essex coast but search for third person called off

Two men were rescued in water off the Essex coast (Yui Mok/PA)

Two men travelling in a small boat off the Essex coast have been rescued, while a search for a third person has ended.

The rescued pair are both Somali nationals and it is understood they are now being processed within immigration rules.

Border Force and the coastguard helped with the rescue on Monday afternoon off the coast of Harwich.

But an “extensive search” for a third man, involving the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Border Force and the RNLI, was called off at around 2pm on Tuesday.

The Home Office described the incident as a “reminder of the extreme dangers of crossing the Channel in small boats” and vowed they are “determined to do everything we can to prevent people dying in the Channel”.

A spokesperson for the department said: “This afternoon an extensive search and rescue operation for a man reported to have entered the water off the Essex coast concluded.

“We want to thank those who responded to this incident and who continue to work tirelessly to protect lives at sea whilst securing our border.

“While the investigation into this incident continues, it is a reminder of the extreme dangers of crossing the Channel in small boats and the callous disregard for life shown by the criminal gangs.

“We are determined to do everything we can to prevent people dying in the Channel.

“The Government’s New Plan for Immigration, and ongoing work with the French Government, will help us crack down on organised criminals and reform the asylum system to deter people from attempting these deadly crossings.”

A search for a third person was called off on Tuesday afternoon (Yui Mok/PA)

Harwich lifeboat launched at 4.05pm on Monday, returned and then launched again at 11.35pm, before going back to shore at 8am on Tuesday.

The RNLI said: “RNLI lifeboats from Harwich and Walton and Frinton were involved in a search and rescue operation to a suspected person in the water.

“All have been stood down by HM Coastguard, who are continuing to co-ordinate the search with Border Force.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said a Coastguard helicopter and a plane were sent to the incident, adding: “HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating a search and rescue response to an incident off Essex, working with Border Force and other partners.”

On Tuesday, UK authorities rescued or intercepted 145 people in five incidents, while French authorities intercepted five events, preventing 137 people from reaching the UK, the Home Office said.