Two brothers charged with murder of fisherman Max Maguire

Stabbing in Lymington

Two brothers have appeared in court charged with the murder of an “amazing father with a heart of gold” who died after being stabbed outside a Royal British Legion club.

Fisherman Max Maguire died following the incident in High Street, Lymington, New Forest, Hampshire, in which another man and a woman also suffered stab wounds.

The 23-year-old from the Pennington area was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident which happened on Friday October 22

Another man, also 23, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at hospital and remains in a stable condition, according to Hampshire police.

And a 23-year-old woman received serious but not life-threatening wounds to her chest.

Garon Jewell, 18, of Flushards, Lymington, and Draven Jewell, 20, of no fixed address, both wearing grey sweatshirts, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

They also face one count of attempted murder against Luke Gray and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent against Georgia Hole.

They were both remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, October 27.

Hayley Homer, chairwoman of the magistrates’ panel, told the defendants: “You are not entitled to apply for bail due to the nature of the offences.

“So your cases will go to Winchester Crown Court by tomorrow, you will remain in custody until that time.”

Mr Maguire’s family said in a statement released through Hampshire police: “Lovely Max had lots of friends and was a very popular lad.

“Anyone Max ever met fell in love with him instantly. He would have you in tears of laughter. With a heart of gold, he would help anyone in need.

“Max was an amazing father to his beautiful daughter Delilah Daisy. Her father has been robbed from her.

“He was an amazing son, brother, uncle and nephew, grandson and cousin.

“Max loved his job as a fisherman and worked hard. He adored his dog too.

“He will be sorely missed by his loving family: mum, dad, brothers and sisters, uncles and aunties, nan and grandad and his many cousins.