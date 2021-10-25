Javid says he’ll wear a mask on Budget day but backs off advice to fellow Tories

Sajid Javid

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has committed to wearing a mask in the Commons when it is packed on Budget day but declined to repeat his call for Tory colleagues to cover up.

Mr Javid said on Monday that wearing a mask in the crowded chamber is a “personal decision” for ministers and backbenchers.

The Cabinet member took No 10 by surprise last week when he told a press conference that Conservatives MPs should “set an example” by ending their stance of not wearing masks.

But he has stopped short of reiterating his advice, though he did say he will wear a mask when Chancellor Rishi Sunak sets out his spending plans

“If I’m in the chamber on Budget day, given it will be packed, I will be, yes,” Mr Javid told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The guidelines are clear, it’s for people to make a personal decision on how they see the risk of them and those around them, and this is obviously a workplace setting, so it’s going to be a decision for them, but I can speak for myself.”

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg last week insisted Tories do not need to wear masks in Parliament because with their “convivial, fraternal spirit” they know each other well.

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Downing Street also declined to support the Health Secretary’s call to Tory colleagues, instead pointing to the guidance saying masks should be worn in “crowded, enclosed spaces where they come into contact with people they do not normally meet”.