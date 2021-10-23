Former vaccine chief returns to NHS in renewed drive to deliver booster jabs

Coronavirus – Fri Oct 22, 2021

The former head of England’s coronavirus vaccine delivery drive has been drafted back into the job from Downing Street amid rising concern over the rates of coronavirus heading into winter.

Dr Emily Lawson had been behind the original success of the rollout of the Covid-19 jabs, but was seconded to No 10’s delivery unit – a team in charge of ensuring the Government delivers on its policies – in April.

But now, in a move which could indicate the pressure ministers expect the NHS to come under this winter, Dr Lawson has returned to the health service as it steels itself for the winter months.

It’s so important to come forward and get your Covid booster jab when called. We know that the protection given by the vaccines reduces over time, so it’s vital you get vaccinated, get boosted, and get protected. #GetBoosted pic.twitter.com/e5zCSkLX1l — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 22, 2021

It comes as scientific advisers told the Government that it must ensure “Plan B” restrictions to tackle coronavirus can be “rapidly” deployed if needed.

Experts on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said in minutes of a meeting published on Friday that a further huge spike in infections as seen in January was “increasingly unlikely”, as experts predicted a series of broader, flatter peaks as the virus continues to spread.

However, in its meeting dated October 14, Sage warned that measures from the Government’s Plan B would have greatest effect if brought in in unison and earlier on rather than later.

Scientists are in favour of a relatively light-touch approach, implemented earlier to make a difference, with Sage saying the “reintroduction of working-from-home guidance is likely to have the greatest individual impact on transmission out of the proposed measures” in Plan B, which also includes the mandatory use of face masks.

The group also advised that “policy work on the potential reintroduction of measures should be undertaken now so that it can be ready for rapid deployment”.

It comes as the Chancellor told The Times that the country could not return to “significant economic restrictions” and that the vaccine rollout meant this was not necessary.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson also said on Friday that another lockdown was not planned.

On a visit to a vaccination centre in west London, he was asked whether a full lockdown with “stay at home” advice and shops closing was out of the question this winter, and he replied: “I’ve got to tell you at the moment that we see absolutely nothing to indicate that that’s on the cards at all.”

However, messaging urging people eligible to get the Covid booster jabs was being ramped up amid a lower enthusiasm than for the initial doses.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Johnson said: “This pandemic isn’t over and the danger hasn’t gone away. Cold weather helps the virus to spread and winter is a time when our NHS is under pressure anyway, so it’s just as vital to get your booster if you are called as it was to get your first and second jabs.”

The rollout of the first and second doses of the coronavirus vaccine across the country has been widely celebrated, however the uptake of booster vaccines has not been as swift.

Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) member Professor Jeremy Brown said the number of different vaccination programmes currently taking place was making the delivery more complicated.

He told Channel 4 News: “Well, at the moment there are different vaccination programmes going on. There’s the booster programme, there’s the third dose in those that are immunosuppressed, and there’s the vaccination programme in children.

“So there are sort of competing vaccination programmes occurring simultaneously, which makes things more complicated for the delivery people.”

But he added he thought the booster programme has “progressed pretty well”.

The slower progress as colder months draw near could be one of the reasons for Dr Lawson being moved back to the NHS from No 10.

Fewer than half of eligible residents in older age care homes in England have received a coronavirus booster jab, the latest available NHS data suggests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as Nitza Sarner receives a Pfizer booster vaccination (Matt Dunham/PA)

And average daily hospital admissions in England of people with Covid-19 have climbed to their highest level for nearly eight months.

An estimated 5.3 million booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in the UK.

It means around one in nine people in the UK who have received a first and second dose of vaccine are likely to have also received a booster.

On Friday, Dr Lawson said: “The next phase of the vaccination programme is extremely important – we know that the vaccine is helping us to save lives and so we must focus all of our efforts on rolling out the booster campaign to everyone eligible, as well as ensuring that everyone who has not yet had their first jab, including young people, get the chance to come forward.”

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard called winter “another crucial phase” in the fight against the pandemic.

Dr Lawson is expected to return to Downing Street next year, NHS England said.

BOOSTER NEWS: More than 5 MILLION people have had their booster jabs across the UK ?? #GetYourBoost pic.twitter.com/DxUVVdLXyk — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) October 22, 2021

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed about one in 55 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to October 16, up from one in 60 the previous week.

In Wales, infection levels were unchanged, but have dropped in Scotland and Northern Ireland.